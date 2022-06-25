TN Democrats, Planned Parenthood of Middle TN, and doctors speak out against SCOTUS ruling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who were Pro Abortion rights reacted immediately to the decision of the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, and those reactions included Tennessee democratic lawmakers, doctors, and Planned Parenthood of Middle Tennessee.

“Our nightmare has come true. Our highest courts have taken away the ability for women to control their bodies and lives and turned that power over to politicians,” said Tennessee Democratic Senator Heidi Campbell.

“We are also going to continue to fight like hell to get this right back in Tennessee,” said Ashley Coffield, the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Middle Tennessee.

Tennessee democratic lawmakers held a press conference on Friday morning, and Planned Parenthood of Middle Tennessee held their press conference in the afternoon.

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade comes about a month after a leak of a draft opinion that indicated the supreme court was leaning in this direction.

“Make no mistake, this not pro-life this is codifying prejudice, and it anti-American,” said state Senator Campbell.

“This isn’t and can’t be a fight that only involves women. Men need to step up too to fight for the protection of rights,” said Democratic State Senator Jeff Yarbro. “It is mostly men in the supreme court that made this decision; it is mostly men in the Tennessee general assembly that made one of the most restrictive abortion trigger laws in the country,” he added.

“So the black robes have turned to red robes, and I think that’s not where our country needs to go. This is a starting point for seeing where taking away rights can lead. Where does it stop? Is it gay rights, civil rights, or is it ultimately voting rights? Where do we go from there?” said Representative Vincent Dixie.

Ashley Coffield, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Middle Tennessee, said the ruling today is their worst fear that has become a reality, but she says their doors are still open and will remain open.

“From our standpoint, we are going to provide sexual and reproductive healthcare. We are going to continue to help patients access abortion even though we can’t provide it here at home. We are going to do everything we can to make sure that finances and logistics do not stand in the way of any person getting the abortion care they need,” Coffield said.

Some Middle Tennessee physicians also joined democratic lawmakers in speaking up about the implications of the SOTUS ruling that they say is wrong and dangerous for women.

“Laws 11:13:15:01 Where is the line where a patient’s life is so at the risk that doctors are allowed to do their jobs. If I, an emergency physician, don’t know the answers to these questions, you can bet most other doctors in our state do not,” said Dr. Katrina Green, an ER physician in Middle Tennessee. “What I do know is our patients will suffer, and some will die,” she added.

The Supreme Court’s decision changes the approach to abortion. This means women no longer have the constitutional right, and it’s no longer a protected right under the constitution. And the ruling throws the decision back to each state.

Because Tennessee’s Trigger Law goes into effect, doctors and lawmakers said it will lead to more health complications and death.

“Now I am forced to choose between my oath to protect and promote and preserve life or to follow an unconscionable law,” said Dr. MaryJane Brown, ER physician in the community for 30 years.

“In Tennessee, the consequences for women will be swift and severe because of a law from 2019 that will soon make abortion a felony,” said Sen. Campbell. “Gov. Bill Lee’s law gives him the power to criminalize abortion providers, and it forces women to carry pregnancy to term even when they become pregnant as a result of rape. Even when they become pregnant as a result of incest,” she added.

“For 50 years, we’ve largely been having a conversation about whether abortion was right or wrong, people draw that line differently, and now we’re having a conversation about whether the states are going to use criminal laws to force women to bear the dangerous and risks of pregnancies. To force women to become mothers,” Yarbro said.

Planned Parenthood of Middle Tennessee said they are booked with abortion appointments till July 1. However, they said they performed abortions today at their location in Memphis.

And they said for women who need abortion moving forward, the organization launched a patient navigation and assistance program.

“We have patient navigators who are helping patients with the logistics of getting outside of TN for an abortion bd with the financial and logistical barriers that they face,” Coffield said.

Coffield said they’re trying to see if they can perform abortions on Monday but will see what happens over the weekend from the 6th circuit decision.

“We are waiting for the 6th circuit court of appeals to lift the injunction on the six-week ban in Tennessee, which is a near total abortion ban because most people don’t know they are pregnant at that point,” Coffield said.

While Planned Parenthood fights for abortion rights back in the state, activists said they want to fight to see other things done to protect people under this new situation.

“We want to make sure that in this new chapter where people are going to be forced to carry their pregnancies to term or people will have to leave the state to access care, that we’ll have policies here that can actually take care of families cause we’re going to have to,” said Frances Hunt, the Executive Director Of Tennessee Advocates For Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood of Middle Tennessee said they have stepped up security at all locations.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.