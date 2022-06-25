Thousands gather to protest overturning of Roe v. Wade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands gathered at Legislative Plaza in downtown Nashville Friday to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade now means that all 50 states have the authority to ban abortion procedures. This puts an end to abortion rights that were in place for nearly 50 years. This led to hundreds if not thousands of people gathering to protest the decision, including in Tennessee.

Protesters yelled “My body, my choice” in downtown Nashville, protesting the overturning of the law created in 1973.

One mother told us that the thought of her daughter having fewer rights than she did was horrifying.

“My mother grew up in a generation before Roe V. Wade, and now my daughter is basically growing up in that same thing,” said protestor Tonya Bennett.

Tonya said she had an abortion and was adopted, both choices she wished her daughter could have. Bennett said she cried when she learned it was overturned and did her best to explain it to her six-year-old daughter.

“I just told her that some people that we don’t know took away a lot of choices that she had as a woman today.”

One couple from Centerville drove an hour to join the protest.

“It is women’s bodies and their health. It is not mine. She is not going to tell me how to handle my body. So I shouldn’t have the right to tell her,” said protestor Max Erdelt.

Some out-of-state tourists also decided to change their Friday night plans in downtown Nashville to participate in the protest.

“We were on a vacation, a girl’s trip, a reunion from college, and says we saw the news at lunch eating sushi. It was really heartbreaking, and we wanted to be in a community with people and started walking around and happened upon this rally, and this is a community of Nashville we want to be spending this time with,” said tourist Tanika Santos Macswain.

Another protest is scheduled for Saturday at noon at Public Square in downtown Nashville.

