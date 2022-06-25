Advertisement

Six victims identified in deadly helicopter crash

Troopers say the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston has positively identified...
Troopers say the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston has positively identified the victims.
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Police has identified the six victims in a helicopter crash on State Route 17 Wednesday.

The Huey the victims were riding in crashed just before 5 p.m. onto Route 17, about 3.7 miles northeast of Logan County Airport where MARPAT Aviation was offering tour flights on the vintage chopper.

Troopers say the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston has positively identified the victims involved in the helicopter crash as:

John Nagle, 53, of Austin, TX

Donald Sandhoff, 69, of Durham, NC

Kevin Warren, 51, of Franklin, TN

Carolyn O’Connor, 73, of Winter Garden, FL

Marvin Bledsoe, 64, of Chapmanville, W.Va.

Jack Collins, 65, of Chapmanville, W.Va.

Troopers say the wreckage of the Bell UH-1B chopper, also known as a Huey, is being taken to Atalnta as part of the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation.

