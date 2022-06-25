NASCAR fans gear up for music and fun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASCAR is officially back in Middle Tennessee, attracting people from all over. As the fun officially kicked off on Friday, many fans arrived early for the experience.

“Just taking everything in,” said Misty Smith from Florida.

Since last year’s planning was amid COVID, entertainment has ramped up this year. Even in hot temperatures, fans like Smith were ready for the weekend.

“Hopefully (I’ll) see some people. Meet some people and try different things out,” Smith stated.

It’s an experience for the entire family. Fan Allena Rossiohohimer traveled from Kentucky with her loved ones.

“We actually went to the Bristol Night race back in September. Bristol baby! So now we are in Nashville,” Rossiohohimer explained.

The fun goes beyond the racetrack, from games to bumper cars and music.

“We got buskers who are going to be in the back of Ford F-150s ′s driving around into our campgrounds to bring the music to the people,” stated Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway President, and GM.

Those with infield access can enjoy a Broadway experience at Tootsies Infield Club.

“We are having the Brothers Osborne perform our pre-race concerts, which I think is going to be pretty important to people. Those guys have just won Grammys. They performed at the CMA fest downtown,” Moses said.

