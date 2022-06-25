Advertisement

Man arrested for pulling gun on officers

Alijah Fortenberry, age 20.(MNPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A young man is behind bars after he pulled a gun on two members of law enforcement on Friday night.

According to Metro Police, 20-year-old Alijah Fortenberry pulled a pistol on an officer and a sergeant sitting in an unmarked Metro Police vehicle inside of a parking garage on 3rd Avenue North.

The report states the officers immediately got out and drew their guns on Fortenberry, ordering him to drop his pistol. Fortenberry dropped his gun without further incident. The gun he was carrying was found to be stolen in Nashville.

Fortenberry was taken into custody and is being held on $25,000 bond.

