Commercial fire nearly spreads to 911 call center in Van Buren Co.

SPENCER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple counties and stations fought to prevent a commercial fire from spreading to a 911 call center in Spencer, TN, early Saturday morning.

According to Hickory Valley Fire Department out of Sparta, TN, a Spencer Police officer spotted a small fire around 12:30 a.m. inside of an abandoned building next to a flower shop on College Street.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the fire had already consumed the flower shop next door and was threatening to jump to the 911 call center building on Old Dunlap Road.

In addition HVFD, crews from Spencer Fire and Rescue, Fall Creek Falls Fire Department and Dunlap Fire Department assisted in containing the spread of the fire to the flower shop and the original adjacent building. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department and EMS were also on scene to help.

The fire burned a large telephone pole nearby, cutting phone service to the area. The 911 calls that normally go through the Spencer call center had to be routed through White County repairs were performed on the lines.

The scene was cleared at 7 a.m. on Saturday. There were no reported injuries. The cause remains under investigation and is considered suspicious.

