Anti-abortion group claims to have saved over 400 unborn babies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many anti-abortion protesters gathered outside Planned Parenthood in Nashville Friday following the Roe v. Wade ruling.

The group Operation Save A Life said they’ve saved around 406 babies from being aborted. Jamie Willis was one of the protesters standing outside Planned Parenthood and said she was there to celebrate the decision by the Supreme Court.

“I made a decision when I was 19 years old that I had an abortion, and I wanted to help women cause the effects of abortion do not end when you walk out these doors,” Willis said. “Through this organization, the operation saves a life, and we can rescue these babies and help them put them for adoption.”

The group said they are always outside Planned Parenthood every Monday through Friday.

