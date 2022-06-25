100,000+ expected for Nashville PRIDE; security gets into place

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It is shaping to be a historic Nashville PRIDE Festival this weekend, with a record 100,000 people expected to attend.

Organizers say they are working with state agencies, MNPD, and a private company to ensure security is tight.

“This is a family-friendly festival. We want you to come out and have fun, and we want you to feel safe and know that you are safe,” Nicholas Gulick, PRIDE board member and volunteer, said.

The festival hired a private security company to handle the gates and most of the security. Metro police officers, organizers say, will mainly be on the outskirts of the festival.

If you are one of the 100,000 people expected to attend, the festival asks you to bring a clear bag to help you move through the gates quicker. Among the prohibited items are speakers, outside alcoholic beverages and food, tents, fireworks, scooters, bikes, and weapons of any kind.

You are allowed to bring coolers, and organizers highly encourage water because it will be hot.

Whether you’re attending the festival or not, it’s also essential that if you see something suspicious, say something.

For Gulick, he is looking forward to the two-day party, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

“PRIDE is so important because of visibility. In 2022 there are still folks who believe they are better off dead than living their lives, than living their truth,” Gulick said.

“[This] says that you are worthy of being here, that you matter, that you are loved.”

