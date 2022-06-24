TN Attorney General seeks abortion trigger laws to go into effect ‘as soon as possible’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III announced Friday that he would be asking the full Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to have Tennessee trigger abortion laws to go into effect as soon as possible instead of waiting 30 days.

In a historic decision Friday, the United States Supreme Court has ruled, 6-3, that the right to an abortion under the landmark case Roe v. Wade goes against the U.S. Constitution.

Slatery issued the following statement:

Today, the United States Supreme Court issued its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. It overruled the Roe and Casey decisions establishing a federal constitutional right to have an abortion. Today’s decision restores to the states their authority to regulate and prohibit abortion. Tennesseans, through the affirmative vote of their elected representatives, amended the Constitution a few years ago to confirm that the Tennessee Constitution does not provide a right to an abortion and leaves the issue up to the General Assembly. To state the obvious: Dobbs is a momentous decision. Our republic is founded on the rule of law. Accordingly, we give respect and deference to the Court on occasions when its decisions align and support our state laws, and in cases when a decision might be contrary to Tennessee state law and what the majority of Tennesseans want, as was the case with the 2015 Obergefell decision.

As reported by the Associated Press, in 2020, Tennessee passed a law banning most abortions when the fetal heartbeat can be detected at about six weeks before many women know they’re pregnant. However, the measure has never been enforced because a federal court promptly blocked it.

Tennessee voters approved an amendment in 2014 declaring that the state’s constitution doesn’t protect or secure the right to abortion or require the funding of abortion and empowering state lawmakers to “enact, amend, or repeal statutes regarding abortion.” State law also doesn’t allow providers to dispense abortion medications through telemedicine consultations.

In the state of Tennessee, there are currently six registered abortion providers.

Slatery said he plans to notify the Tennessee Code Commission in writing that Roe and Casey have been overruled and that in 30 days, the 2019 Human Life Protection Act should go into effect in Tennessee, granting the issuance of the judgment. This means the so-called trigger law will go into effect that bans all abortions in Tennessee except when necessary to prevent death or “serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.” In addition, doctors could be charged with a felony for providing an abortion under this law.

