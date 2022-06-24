Tennessee anti-abortion groups celebrate Roe v. Wade decision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Anti-abortion groups celebrated Friday following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Abortion will become illegal in Tennessee in 30 days, something that several groups and lawmakers have been fighting for since the law passed in 1973.

An anti-abortion group known as Hope Beyond Abortion is celebrating the decision Friday. Director Bo Linam said his organization is dedicated to encouraging women to make a choice different from abortion and financially supporting them through pregnancy and beyond.

Linam said that the commitment to stopping abortion doesn’t stop even when abortion becomes illegal in Tennessee. “If anything, we’ll be needed more. There will be more moms that need help, and we want to be the ones to help them.”

Tennessee House Representative Susan Lynn, one of the authors of one of Tennessee’s trigger laws, said she and other lawmakers clarified at a press conference that Tennessee would prosecute only providers of abortions, not the women who receive them.

“We ventured a couple of years ago to make Tennessee one of the most friendly states in the country on adoption. We have a lot of laws that support single moms,” Lynn said.

