Reaction to SCOTUS ruling abortion under Roe and Casey unconstitutional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In a historic decision, the United States Supreme Court has ruled, 6-3, that the right to an abortion under the landmark case Roe v. Wade goes against the U.S. Constitution.

This was expected, given the leak on May 2 by Politico where an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito circulated inside the court, rejecting the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights.

In the leaked draft labeled, “Opinion of the Court,” Justice Alito writes: “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The SCOTUS leak triggered an outcry across the country, as abortion rights groups took to the streets to voice their shock and marched for women’s rights. Chief Justice John Roberts called the leak “absolutely appalling” and suggested “one bad apple” had tainted public perception of the court.

On Friday, the fear became a reality for the pro-abortion rights crowd as the news of the high court’s ruling quickly spread through news portals.

Reaction to the ruling quickly rang out across the nation. In Middle Tennessee, elected officials voiced their opinions from both sides of the issue.

Having worked alongside Tennesseans to protect the innocent lives of unborn children for years, I applaud today’s Supreme Court ruling. Despite false claims from the left, this decision will not ban abortion. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 24, 2022

Senator Marsha Blackburn was prompt in reminding her constituents that the ruling does not ban abortion, but rather it returns the responsibility to each individual state.

Nashville’s Mayor John Cooper expressed his disappointment upon hearing of the decision:

“I am horrified that the Supreme Court would overturn precedent that’s been on the books for fifty years. I remain firmly in support of protecting women’s health care and a person’s right to choose,” Mayor Cooper said. “The legislature in Tennessee has decided to make it harder for women to access the care that they need -- that is not who Nashville is. We strive to be a place where everyone – no matter your zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, income, or belief can live and thrive. It’s why people and businesses from all over the world move to Nashville. Today, I stand with the people of Nashville and Davidson County who have just had a fundamental right taken away from them.”

Majority Leader William Lamberth and Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison released a joint statement on behalf of the House Republican Caucus:

“Today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling ends a 50-year-long national tragedy that deprived 63 million innocent human beings of life. For decades, Republicans have fought to advance and uphold the pro-life and pro-family values held by an overwhelming majority of Tennesseans. Today, we celebrate a momentous victory. We applaud the justices for their wisdom in recognizing a vulnerable baby still in its mother’s womb is a precious life worthy of protection. Tennessee House Republicans continue our unwavering commitment to fight for families and defend the defenseless.”

