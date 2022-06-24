Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing man from Lawrenceburg

Gregory Hinson, age 60.
Gregory Hinson, age 60.(TBI)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lawrenceburg, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lawrenceburg Police are looking for a 60-year-old that is missing out of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, on Friday morning.

According to TBI, Gregory Hinson stands roughly 6′1″ and weighs around 150 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 931-762-2276.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV Friday temps
Friday morning FIRST ALERT forecast
WSMV news flash
Friday morning News Update
WSMV 6th pool party arrest
6th arrest made in deadly pool party shooting in Antioch
WSMV 6th pool party arrest
6th arrest made in deadly pool party shooting