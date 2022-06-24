Silver Alert issued for missing man from Lawrenceburg

Lawrenceburg, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lawrenceburg Police are looking for a 60-year-old that is missing out of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, on Friday morning.

According to TBI, Gregory Hinson stands roughly 6′1″ and weighs around 150 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 931-762-2276.

