Ric Flair to enter ring for last time in Nashville on July 31


By Niki Lattarulo
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sixteen-time professional wrestling world champion and cultural icon Ric Flair will appear in his last match next month in Nashville.

The Nature Boy said his biggest concern for his last match is his pacemaker getting unplugged.

On Thursday, Mayor John Cooper declared July 31 as Ric Flair Day in the Music City. That’s the date Flair, 73, will enter the ring for his last match at Municipal Auditorium instead of the Nashville Fairgrounds, which was a staple on the pro wrestling circuit, because of high ticket demand.

Flair, who has won 16 world championships, was extremely grateful for this honor and said he has had more fun in Nashville than any other city in America and won’t let anyone down with his performance.

“I’ll never be able to say how much this means for me personally. I’ve had more greater moments and more greater opportunities than any man alive,” Flair said. “I promise you on the 31st I won’t be Ric Flair of 89 but I’ll be better than Ric Flair of 99 and by the end of the night you’ll all be standing and going what the hell did he do. Wooooooo!”

His opponent for July 31 has not been announced. He said he doesn’t want anyone to take it easy on him. He wants to go against someone that can really wrestle.

The match will occur July 31 at 6:05 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium. For that weekend, the Nashville Fairgrounds will be called the “Flairgrounds” and there will be a three-day professional wrestling fan fest.

