Report: Body recovered near edge of Cumberland River


police
police(WAFF)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday, a body was found floating in the Cumberland River.

Nashville Fire officials told us that dispatch received a call regarding a body found floating in the water near the edge of the Cumberland River.

Crews then arrived at the Rock Harbor Marina located at 525 Basswood Ave, where they found a deceased person. They then recovered the body from the water without deploying a boat.

Metro Nashville Police are now investigating the scene, and no further information has been released at this time.

