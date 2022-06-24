Predators offer Filip Forsberg 8-year deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The NHL free agent market opens on July 13 and the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg has still not come to a deal.

Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile made it clear on Thursday the team is still negotiating with Forsberg, who would be one of the most sought-after players on the market if he reaches free agency.

Forsberg set career-high marks with 42 goals and 84 points in helping the Predators to a playoff berth for an eighth straight season, coinciding with his eight full years with the team. Nashville was swept in the first round of the playoffs by Stanley Cup champion Colorado.

The Predators can offer Forsberg an eight-year deal while the other NHL teams can only give him a seven-year contract.

“It’s really down to a business decision. It’s nothing about him not wanting to be here and go somewhere else, it’s a business decision,” Poile said. “We’re trying to run the franchise correctly and what we think is an appropriate number and what we need to do to put a good team together, which is Filip’s team. We’re offering him an eight-year contract and it’s Filip’s team for the next eight years. Hopefully he’ll have a little buy-in understanding that.”

Forsberg has been with the team for parts of the last 10 seasons.

