Police: Woman runs away from car crash near I-40

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are looking for a woman who ran away from a hit-and-run crash in Mount Juliet on Friday.

Mount Juliet Police said on Twitter around 5:30 p.m., an adult female driver ran away from a crash on North Mount Juliet Rd. near I-40 towards Pleasant Grove Rd.

The suspect is described as a white woman in her late 20s with a gray shirt and dark hair with some gray.

Police said she rapidly left the crash scene on foot and her phone.

No information has been provided regarding if there were any injuries as well as how many victims were involved.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we learn more.

