Police conduct water rescue search for missing person


Splashing water
Splashing water(Public Domain Pictures)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department closed Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park, and Blueway as they searched for a missing person Friday.

Officials said at 3:18 p.m., emergency services responded to a missing person who was last seen in the water. Clarksville Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Ambulance Service are conducting a search and rescue operation with CPD’s assistance.

Police said the public was not allowed into the parks as officers conducted their search.

No more information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive information.

