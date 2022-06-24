Advertisement

Metro Councilmembers work to bring RNC to Nashville


(NBC15)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Members of the Metro Nashville Council filed an ordinance to bring the Republican National Convention to Nashville in 2024.

Councilman Bob Mendes said on Twitter that he plans to include an ordinance to approve an agreement for the RNC to be in town in 2024. Mendes said the ordinance’s first reading would be on July 5th during the Council meeting.

Sponsoring the bill so far are Bob Mendes and Robert Swope.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Juul ban may not significantly help teens
Juul ban may not significantly help teens
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
Attorney general Slatery
Attorney General Herbert Slatery speaks on abortion rights
Attorney general Slatery
TN Attorney General seeks abortion trigger laws to go into effect ‘as soon as possible’