Metro Councilmembers work to bring RNC to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Members of the Metro Nashville Council filed an ordinance to bring the Republican National Convention to Nashville in 2024.

Councilman Bob Mendes said on Twitter that he plans to include an ordinance to approve an agreement for the RNC to be in town in 2024. Mendes said the ordinance’s first reading would be on July 5th during the Council meeting.

Sponsoring the bill so far are Bob Mendes and Robert Swope.

