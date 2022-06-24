Manchester Woman drowns at boat ramp Tuesday night

NORMANDY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman drowned in a swimming accident in Coffee County earlier this week.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said officers received a call of CPR in progress at approximately 11:40 p.m. Crews confirmed that a 52-year-old Manchester woman passed away at Barton Springs boat ramp at Normandy Lake late Tuesday night. Officers received a call of CPR in progress at approximately 11:40 p.m.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died Wednesday.

According to police, the victim and other individuals were swimming in that area. Alcohol is believed to have been involved.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

