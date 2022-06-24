Man commits fraud at Kroger self-checkout kiosk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after developing a “cash-back scheme” at self-checkout kiosks in Krogers in Davidson County.

According to an arrest affidavit, in May 2021, 24-year-old Austin Chase Hooper was seen entering Kroger stores, purchasing a small item at a self-checkout, and using a card to select cash back.

Before money could dispense, Hooper would allegedly place a bag over the cash dispenser and conceal the funds the Kiosk provided. He would then quickly pocket the cash, call a Kroger attendant, and tell them that no money was dispensed from the machine.

On Aug. 22, 2021, Steve Woodwall with Kroger Loss Prevention identified and told Hooper that he was banned from coming to any Kroger location in the future.

Hooper was later indicted for theft and burglary after being banned from Kroger.

According to the affidavit, 21 reported incidents where Hooper entered Kroger and attempted his “cash-back scheme,” often successfully.

On Mar. 13, a little after 2 p.m., despite being banned, Hooper was seen over surveillance making a transaction at a self-checkout kiosk in Nashville. This time he was unsuccessful in receiving cash back from an attendant.

