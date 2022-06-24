First Alert Forecast: Mix of clouds and sunshine as temps stay in the 90s today

Another day in the lower to mid 90s today, but just like yesterday, some higher elevations may stay in the 80s.

The humidity looks to stay in check this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. Tonight will start to get more humid with temperatures in the lower 70s by tomorrow morning.

Saturday and Sunday are looking more humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s again. Our Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny, but we’ll need to keep an eye out for a passing shower or thunderstorm mainly to the east later in the day. Not everyone is going to see rain on Saturday.

More scattered showers and storms can be expected Sunday afternoon and evening with highs in the mid 90s.

A shower or two will linger into Monday and we’ll get a nice drop in the heat and humidity for the day. Temperatures look to stay in the 80s across the Mid State to start off next week.

Highs on Tuesday will stay in the mid 80s under plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Wednesday looks warmer, some areas may push back near 90 in the afternoon.

Heat returns on Thursday with temperatures back in the lower to mid 90s.

