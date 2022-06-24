Armed suspect on the run after fiery car wreck

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police are looking for two suspects after a police pursuit ended in a fiery car wreck Thursday.

Police said on Twitter sometime around 8:15 p.m., officers were pursuing a suspect on the road. The suspect soon crashed in the area of Lebanon Rd and S. Greenhill Rd.

Police said they are now looking for a suspect described as a white man who has a thin build wearing a white or gray tank top, black shorts, and multiple tattoos.

Wilson County Sheriff officers are on the scene assisting in the crash.

Residents are advised to stay inside because this suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the story as we learn more.

