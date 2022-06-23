Advertisement

Transportation Licensing Commission to discuss party bus regulations

By Ryan Breslin
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Transportainment vehicles could get new regulations on Thursday, depending on the outcome of a transportation licensing commission.

These vehicles can be seen any time of the day on and around Broadway. Typically, they are buses, wagons and tractors.

People have had opinions about their place in downtown for a while now, calling them a nuisance to other businesses, churches, and schools.

Recently, the state gave the Transportation Licensing Commission the authority over the larger vehicles. Prior to that, they could only regulate smaller vehicles, like pedal taverns.

Last month, the TLC presented potential rules and regulations but concerned citizens are now hoping for enforceable rules.

They hope those rules will include addressing noise, routing and where they go, how alcohol is used, the enclosure of the buses, and they want to see the number of vehicles limited.

“I don’t know many people downtown that would shed any tears if they were eliminated completely,” said Jim Schmitz with Safe Fun Nashville. “There’s no civil outcry that says we need these.”

The Transportation Licensing Commission will meet Thursday afternoon to consider regulations for this industry.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Council talks about this controversial bill
Transportainment bill passes on final reading
More than 40 people stepped forward for public comment at Thursday’s Metro Transportation and...
New proposal possible for party bus regulation in Nashville

Latest News

WSMV muggy meter
Thursday morning FIRST ALERT forecast
WSMV fatal crash map
Man charged with vehicular homicide in deadly crash
WSMV killing party buses
Review coming for party buses in Nashville
WSMV homeless stabbing
Homeless camp stabbing update