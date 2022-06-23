‘There was blood everywhere’: stabbing on interstate in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is in critical condition following a stabbing on I-40 in Donelson Wednesday.

Metro Police said one man was transported after being stabbed on I-40 Eastbound near the Donelson Pkwy exit to the airport.

A witness told us that he saw two cars stop and a man get out of one with a weapon. The man allegedly went towards the other driver, who exited his vehicle and stabbed him several times.

No information regarding why the stabbing took place has been released.

The condition of the victim is unknown, as well as if any charges were issued.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive information.

