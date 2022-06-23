Advertisement

Tennessee GOP leaders urge delay of toddler COVID-19 shots

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Top Tennessee Republican House leaders are urging Gov. Bill Lee to delay the state’s health department from distributing and promoting the COVID-19 vaccines to infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

In a letter sent to the Republican governor on Wednesday, House leaders said they had too many concerns surrounding the vaccine for those under 5 years old.

The lawmakers added that the “COVID-19 emergency has long passed in Tennessee,” though that declaration is disputed by public health experts.

Lee’s spokesperson said in an email that the governor’s office was reviewing the letter and did not immediately to questions whether the state would delay or change the distribution of the vaccine.

