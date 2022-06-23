TBI: Two women charged in 2019 arson case

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two women were charged Thursday in connection to a 2019 house fire.

An extensive investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into a residential fire resulted in the indictment of Candace L. Wright, 38, of Camden, and Sharon R. Collins, 34, of Jackson.

TBI officials said on October 2, 2019, the Chalk Level and Holladay Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of Douglas Drive in Holladay and requested the assistance of the TBI. As predicted by original jurisdiction and at the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI began an investigation.

Officials said on Wednesday that the Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Wright with Arson, Vandalism over $250,000, Aggravated Burglary, Theft of Property over $10,000, and Possession of Scheduled VI with Intent to Sell. Collins was reportedly indicted on counts of Arson, Vandalism over $250,000, Aggravated Burglary, and Theft of Property over $10,000.

Both women were taken into custody Thursday and booked into the Benton County Jail. Wright’s bond is $75,000, and Collins’ is $25,000.

