Springfield police investigating fatal shooting
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting death on Holly Circle on Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to a call of shots fired around 1:10 p.m. on Holly Circle. Upon arrival police found one man dead.
“Officers believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the general public,” a police spokesperson said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Springfield Police at 615-384-8422.
