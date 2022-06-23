Advertisement

Springfield police investigating fatal shooting


Fatal shooting
Fatal shooting(WALB)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting death on Holly Circle on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a call of shots fired around 1:10 p.m. on Holly Circle. Upon arrival police found one man dead.

“Officers believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the general public,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Springfield Police at 615-384-8422.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Morgan Geyser speaks with attorney Anthony Cotton, Feb. 1, 2018. Geyser, 20, is asking a judge...
Woman committed over Slender Man stabbing seeks her release
Mugshot of Sherrika Starnes
Checkers manager arrested for shooting at customer