Springfield police investigating fatal shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting death on Holly Circle on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a call of shots fired around 1:10 p.m. on Holly Circle. Upon arrival police found one man dead.

“Officers believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the general public,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Springfield Police at 615-384-8422.

