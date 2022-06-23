Nashville’s Big Drag Bus offers unique experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the biggest forms of queer art and expression comes in the form of drag.

Nashville’s Pride weekend is upon us as we peel back the curtain of Music City’s drag scene.

Lady Gaga once said, “don’t be a drag, just be a queen,” and while these queens are anything but a drag, they are called drag queens, and they perform on the Big Drag Bus.

“You think you know what’s about to happen, but you have no idea.”

Whether you’re celebrating a bachelorette party or any other life event, the Big Drag Bus is certainly an experience.

Billy Hardin is the star of the show as “Obsinity.” A staple in Nashville’s drag community, he’s best known for his unmatched love for Reba McEntire and his distinct voice.

“Whenever I’m in public and someone hears my voice or my life, they’re like you’re Obsinity, aren’t you?” Hardin said. “I think most of them don’t expect to find a bald man.”

More than just a fan, Hardin is a Reba impersonator.

“The first time I met her was at a party,” He explained. “I felt something on my shoulder, and I looked around and it was Reba, and she looked at that person who was working for her and was like do you see the resemblance?”

“It’s theater, like I’m an actor,” Hardin continued. “This is just a character that I portray. To me, it’s no different than going to see a Broadway show or something like that.”

Drag is also a form of expression, whether that’s being a stand-up comedian or dancer.

“We get so many first time drag show participants that have never seen a drag show before,” said Josh Cloud, owner of the Big Drag Bus. “They get to see something that they’ve never thought of even doing because they might not walk into a gay bar.”

Cloud says while other party wagons drive through the city, the big drag bus is a reminder that Nashville is not just about country music.

“Although that’s Nashville’s identity, there are other little things that make Nashville a great place,” Cloud said. “Nashville’s Big Drag Bus is probably one of the coolest things that goes up and down Broadway, regardless of what you think about the concept.”

It is certainly one of the most colorful things.

On and off the bus, people like Josh and Obsinity help give the LGBT community a voice in Nashville, and share that experience with others…Not just in the month of June but year-round.

“Pride is living your life every day,” Hardin explained. “Holding your head high, loving who you are and never letting anyone treat you like a second class citizen or letting them make you feel like you deserve the same lives that they do.”

