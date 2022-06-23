Nashville fencing club owner arrested again on child sex charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The owner and head coach of a Nashville fencing club has been arrested again after a second victim came forward, accusing the coach of inappropriately touching him during a private session, Metro Police said Thursday.

Police said Robert Charles Piraino, owner and head coach of Music City Fencing Club, was arrested after a new sexual battery indictment was unsealed. According to the indictment, a then 17-year-old male student claimed Piraino inappropriately touched him during a private lesson.

Piraino was arrested last August on two counts of inducing sexual activity by a minor for paying a 15-year-old female student to send him explicit photos and videos of herself. Upon further investigation, he was indicted by a grand jury on 108 counts of alleged sex crimes involving a minor.

Piraino was out on bail with a GPS ankle bracelet when he was arrested Wednesday on the new charge of sexual battery by an authority figure.

Police are encouraging parents whose children took lessons from Piraino at Music City Fencing Club to talk with their kids and report any concerns to Metro Police’s Youth Services Division at 615-862-7417.

