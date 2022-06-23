Nashville to close COVID-19 vaccination center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The last drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in Nashville is closing.

The testing center at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike will offer its last tests and vaccines on June 30.

After testing more than 100,000 people and vaccinating thousands more, the COVID-19 center is closing, but emergency management officials said it won’t hurt the need for testing and vaccinations in the city.

The Murfreesboro Pike testing center is operated by healthcare workers from Meharry Medical College. The Nashville Office of Emergency Management has worked with the college to run the facilities in Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Health Department said people now have a wide variety of options for testing and vaccinations that closing the site shouldn’t affect the needs of the community.

People who live near the Murfreesboro Pike testing site like Betty Koton said the option to drive to the former Kmart site will be missed.

“It’s always busy, that’s all I can say, and why they shut it down, I don’t know because right now with the gas, people don’t want to go very far, so that’s a big problem right there,” Koton said.

Health officials said that pop-up clinics throughout the county.

