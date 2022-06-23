Nashville Airport renovation holds exciting future for travelers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many travelers have started to take note of the Nashville International Airport’s ongoing transformation projects.

With all of the removals made throughout the airport, new additions such as shops, restaurants, and hotels are only some of the things in BNA’s future. BNA officials told us that it is a massive project that will give travelers more things to do inside the airport that embody the essence of Nashville.

“We are working as hard as we can and as fast we can to transform Nashville International Airport,” said BNA Vice President and Chief Engineer Traci Holton. “You’ll see big changes in January of 2023. We will have a new checkpoint, a new spacious lobby that’s opening up as well as the pedestrian bridge that will allow pedestrians from the garages to cross over without dodging traffic.”

Other new additions include an onsite airport hotel and terminal garage.

Holton said the project is scheduled to open in 2023 despite construction workers having to change their shifts due to the extreme weather during the day.

Some BNA travelers told us that they are on board with the new upgrades; however, others are concerned about the traffic issues that the renovations could create.

“It’s going to be a nice renovation. I mean, it’s not that long, but kind of annoyed by the traffic it’s going to bring because it’s already like a lot of traffic in Nashville. But, still, I understand the need for it because Nashville is growing,” traveler Deveandre Johnson said.

The project also expands the ticketing lobby baggage claim, restaurants, retail shops, and taxi lane expansion. Holton told us the airport needs to reflect a growing Music City.

“We have live music; we have local concession, everything should look and feel like Nashville. All of the finishes we selected for vision are a representation of the middle Tennessee area.”

