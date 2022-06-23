Nashville CARES to offer PrEP NoW at Pride

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This weekend, at the Pride Festival, Nashville CARES will be offering free PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), a medication that reduces the chances of getting HIV.

The option is a part of a partnership between Nashville CARES and NPS Pharmacy.

Eventgoers who test negative for HIV will have the option to get a 3-week supply of PrEP. It will be offered on the spot with no wait time.

“They don’t have to go to a clinic. The practitioners are there in the tent. The pharmacists are there. So, it really at its best, at a one-stop-shop, right there at pride for people to get the services they need,” said Amna Osman, Nashville CARES CEO.

According to John Winnett with NPS Pharmacy, they are prepared to supply about a thousand people with PrEP.

“A new patient can go on a 21-day three-week supply of PrEP. Then a follow-up visit will happen at the My House Clinic, or there is a 5-day regimen called 2111 that allows that patient to be protected over pride weekend and then have a follow-up,” explained Winnett.

While one in eight Americans with HIV don’t know they have the virus, they say this is an opportunity to bring services directly to the community.

“We have an epidemic that is affecting our community. So, we really want to have new prevention approaches and strategies that have been proven effective,” stated Osman.

For more information, Contact Nashville CARES at 615-761-4474

