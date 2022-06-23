NASCAR fans rev up for weekend festivities

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The race is on when NASCAR fans come to the parking lots at the Nashville Motor Speedway this weekend.

Racing fans won’t be waiting for the green flag to drop to head there.

One attendee, Mike Sherman and his wife Lupe drove from Santa Fe, New Mexico to watch the cars drive 200 miles an hour.

Sherman said it will be quite a time and that this opportunity will give him the chance to meet other fans and enjoy the party.

Because of the major traffic issues in 2021, many fans have wanted to know how this year’s race will be different.

In 2021, parking was $20. This year, parking will be free. In addition organizers of the event created a 26-acre lot across the street from the event. At least 2,600 cars will be able to park there.

Those who will plan on using a ride-share app will have a designated area for that too.

The race will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.