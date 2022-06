NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police said a man missing since Wednesday morning has been found safe.

Juan Kapamas, 86, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. at Kroger on Old Fort Parkway. Police said he was found by Gallatin Police and is safe.

He has been diagnosed with dementia. He may not have the ability to return safely without assistance.

MISSING PERSON BOLO CANCELED! Juan Kapamas was located by Gallatin Police. He is safe. Thanks everyone for sharing. pic.twitter.com/zQ0SbzfyLs — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) June 23, 2022

