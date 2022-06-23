Man charged with second-degree murder following December overdose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was indicted by a Sumner County grand jury Thursday, charging him with two counts of second-degree murder for a Dec. 2021 overdose death in Nashville.

A three-month investigation into illegal fentanyl sales by Metro Nashville Police Department’s Specialized Investigations Division detectives with the Neighborhood Safety Unit resulted in the indictment of Timothy A. Davis Jr., 33, for the Dec. 17, 2021 overdose death of Christopher Todd Ellis of Ridgetop.

Police said Ellis allegedly purchased narcotics from Davis in Hendersonville and then drove to Cedar Hill Park in Madison, where he was discovered deceased of a fentanyl overdose inside his vehicle.

In addition to the death investigation, detectives, working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Middle Tennessee Drug Related Death Task Force, and the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force, executed a narcotics-related search warrant at Davis’ Sumner County residence in march.

Authorities said during the search that they seized 6.3 grams of fentanyl, 6.9 grams of methamphetamine, one revolver, and $673 cash.

Davis remains jailed in Sumner County, where he is also charged with two counts of delivery of a Schedule II narcotic, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

At the time of his arrest, police said Davis was out on bond for a Nov. 2021 indictment in Franklin, KY, for 2nd-degree manslaughter, trafficking a controlled substance, and trafficking heroin concerning an overdose death.

