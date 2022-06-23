Advertisement

Man charged with second-degree murder following December overdose


Timothy A. Davis has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the overdose...
Timothy A. Davis has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the overdose death of Christopher Todd Ellis in December 2021.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was indicted by a Sumner County grand jury Thursday, charging him with two counts of second-degree murder for a Dec. 2021 overdose death in Nashville.

A three-month investigation into illegal fentanyl sales by Metro Nashville Police Department’s Specialized Investigations Division detectives with the Neighborhood Safety Unit resulted in the indictment of Timothy A. Davis Jr., 33, for the Dec. 17, 2021 overdose death of Christopher Todd Ellis of Ridgetop.

Police said Ellis allegedly purchased narcotics from Davis in Hendersonville and then drove to Cedar Hill Park in Madison, where he was discovered deceased of a fentanyl overdose inside his vehicle.

In addition to the death investigation, detectives, working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Middle Tennessee Drug Related Death Task Force, and the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force, executed a narcotics-related search warrant at Davis’ Sumner County residence in march.

Authorities said during the search that they seized 6.3 grams of fentanyl, 6.9 grams of methamphetamine, one revolver, and $673 cash.

Police seized 6.3 grams of fentanyl, 6.9 grams of methamphetamine, one revolver, and $673 cash...
Police seized 6.3 grams of fentanyl, 6.9 grams of methamphetamine, one revolver, and $673 cash while serving an arrest warrant on Timothy A. Davis.(Metro Nashville Police Department)

Davis remains jailed in Sumner County, where he is also charged with two counts of delivery of a Schedule II narcotic, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

At the time of his arrest, police said Davis was out on bond for a Nov. 2021 indictment in Franklin, KY, for 2nd-degree manslaughter, trafficking a controlled substance, and trafficking heroin concerning an overdose death.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Two women charged in arson investigation
TBI: Two women charged in 2019 arson case
Planet Palooza
Planet Palooza!
NASCAR returns to Nashville
NASCAR returns to Nashville
Haslam speaks on Preds ownership
Haslam speaks on Predators ownership