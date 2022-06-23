Homeless camp stabbing suspect charged, bond set at over $1 million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man early Thursday morning for stabbing two people in the woods at a homeless camp off Donelson Pike on Wednesday.

29-year-old Jason Bell was apprehended around 3 a.m. on Thursday and charged with two counts of attempted murder, carjacking, aggravated assault, vehicle theft, and evading arrest.

Hermitage Precinct officers were dispatched to a hotel in the area concerning a man attempting to enter rooms. When they arrived, officers encountered a man in the grass adjacent to the I-40 West entrance ramp, suffering from multiple stab wounds, including some to his head.

Police said the 29-year-old victim was able to tell officers that he was assaulted in nearby woods. A 39-year-old woman emerged from those woods, suffering from multiple stab wounds, including some to her face. Authorities said due to the extent of the injuries and logistical corners, officers put the victims into the back of two police cars and rushed them to the hospital.

“We drove past this right after it happened. She [the woman] was covered in blood, and I have never seen a living person with their face as messed up as hers. She ran towards the man on the ground covered in blood,” Witness Will Mckenzie told us.

Police determined that before the scene, Bell had fled in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee concealed in the woods. Authorities added that the Jeep had been reported stolen from Oak Trees Court in Antioch on June 11.

Police said Bell fled the scene and then proceeded to crash near an Elm Hill Pk restaurant and got into the back seat of a Nissan Armada SUV just after a 37-year-old South Carolina woman and her teenage daughter had returned to the vehicle. Bell demanded that they give him a ride or he would hurt them, but the mother and daughter got out and ran from the SUV. Bell then got behind the wheel, and as he started driving, he reportedly swerved in an attempt to hit the teen, who was able to jump out of the way.

An MNPD detective, aided by a THP helicopter, continued the pursuit. Authorities said that Bell soon abandoned the Armada near DuPont Tyler Middle School and attempted to break into the school building and steal a truck before he was taken into custody.

Bell was taken to a hospital for injuries he received when he crashed the Jeep. Upon his release, he was transported to police headquarters, where he refused to be interviewed.

Police have not released the victims’ identities, but they are expected to survive.

Bell remains in custody, and a judicial commissioner set his bond at $1.36 million.

