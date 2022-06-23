Here’s when you can watch a rare five-planet alignment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Look up! For the first time in nearly two decades, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will all be visible in a row here in Middle Tennessee.

The rare space phenomenon only happens once every 18 years.

On Thursday night into Friday morning, all these planets will be visible to the naked eye. The forecast calls for clear skies, perfect for viewing the planet palooza. Look to the east for the best viewing. The peak time to see them is about an hour before sunrise around 4:30 A.M. CT.

While it’s common to see two planets appear close together in the night sky, the celestial phenomenon — known as a conjunction — is much rarer when more planets are involved.

The last time the planets were aligned this way was in 2004. They will not align again like this until 2040.

