Head-on crash leaves one woman dead in Wilson County

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman has died and two people were injured after a four-vehicle crash in Wilson County on Wednesday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 70 near Matterhorn Drive just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

THP’s preliminary report says Paula M. Rush, 40, of Hendersonville was driving west on Highway 70 when she side-swiped a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, driven by 54-year-old Risheila Thaddee Miranda Laus, of Crown Point, Indiana, who was stopped in the turn lane.

After allegedly side-swiping the Sonata, Rush’s vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic. She then crashed, head-on, with a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Kenneth Joshua Davis, 51, of Hermitage.

27-year-old Devonte K. Williams, of Murfreesboro, was driving behind Davis at the time of the crash and Williams crashed into Davis. Davis’ truck then rolled off the roadway.

Rush died in the head-on collision, and both Davis and Williams were reported injured. The extent of their injuries was not known.

