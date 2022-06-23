Former employees protest popular Nashville coffee company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Popular Nashville coffee company Barista Parlor faces a federal unfair labor practices complaint after a former employee claimed she was fired for considering forming a union.

Xochitl Cruz Lopez said she worked at the company’s Golden Sound location for seven years, being promoted from cook to barista to manager, before being fired in April.

Barista Parlor said she was insubordinate, but Cruz Lopez said she believes it was because she had recently started talking with other employees about pushing for better working conditions.

“We never felt like we were compensated enough for the work that we do, so all of this started with everyone else in the company feeling the same way and hearing that everyone else wanted change,” Cruz Lopez said. “That’s when I reached out to everyone, and all of this started.”

Dozens of other former employees and worker’s rights activists gathered outside the store on Thursday to protest what happened to Cruz Lopez. The protest was led by Workers’ Dignity and ROC Music City, pushing for change at the company.

In addition to her National Labor Relations Board complaint, Cruz Lopez is asking for Barista Parlor to take her signature drink off the menu, stop intimidating employees who are organizing and pay all employees a living wage.

“In our demands, we wanted a base pay for everyone to be $15 per hour,” Cruz Lopez said. “I feel very thankful and grateful to have such a community and support behind me. I can’t express it, honestly, but I am just very happy.”

“Obviously, we are very agitated and mad because that is the right of workers to actually organize to improve working conditions with their coworkers,” Workers’ Dignity executive director Cecilia Prado said. “It is very important to know that as workers, we deserve to not live in poverty. If we are working 40 hours a week, we don’t deserve to live in poverty.”

Barista Parlor declined an interview opportunity and instead released the following statement to WSMV 4:

First, we are not aware of any legal action. As to the allegations of which have become aware, in the form of public statements by a former employee pertaining to the reason for her separation of employment, we fully reject the claims that have been made. The allegations are simply not true. Employment at Barista Parlor, like every business, is based on conduct and performance, period. Should legal action result from these allegations, barista Parlor will vigorously defend our business. Barista Parlor supports its employees, many of which have been with the company for years thanks to the earning potential and benefits we provide which includes 401k match, health benefits match, vacation pay, and free employee food and drink. In addition, between base hourly rates and tips, our Baristas earn from approximately $15 to more than $25 per hour. We’re proud of our business which we’re grown organically in Nashville over the last ten years. It is unfortunate we have to address these baseless allegations; the quality of life and the happiness of our employees has always been at the forefront of what we do.

