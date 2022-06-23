First Alert Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and less humidity

After a record setting day yesterday, and after hitting 100° for the first time in nearly a decade, temperatures will drop back into the lower and mid 90s for our afternoon today.

Some areas in higher elevations may even stay in the upper 80s this afternoon. It will be much less humid of a day with plenty of sunshine to go around. Tonight, will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s.

Another day in the lower to mid 90s tomorrow, but again, some higher elevations may stay in the 80s. The humidity looks to stay in check once again with sunshine easily winning out for the day.

Saturday and Sunday are looking more humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s again. Our Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny, but we’ll need to keep an eye out for a passing shower or thunderstorm on Sunday afternoon.

A shower or two will linger into Monday and we’ll get a nice drop in the heat and humidity for the day. Temperatures look to stay in the 80s across the Mid State to start off next week.

Highs on Tuesday will stay in the mid 80s under plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Wednesday looks warmer, some areas may push back near 90 in the afternoon.

