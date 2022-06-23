Families wait to retrieve belongings after south Nashville apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Twenty families are searching for a new home after a fire broke out at the Foxcroft Apartments in south Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.

Bags and bins bundled with clothes donated are the only thing Sayria Morelos’ family owns.

“Yeah, I was here when it all happened. I was home alone,” Morelos said.

She said her other three family members were at work when flames erupted at the complex off Paragon Mills Road.

“I just saw the edge over there just covered on fire,” Morelos said. “Then my aunt came to help me.”

She and her family waited on a curb Thursday morning hoping the bags of donations isn’t all they have.

“We’ve been investigating to see if we can get back inside because it looks like it got wet inside,” Morelos said. “We are seeing if we can get our belongings.”

While they wait, food is needed, and so is shelter.

The Crievewood Baptist Church is a place that families can go for help. It’s an American Red Cross shelter used for two other recent area fires.

“Last night when we made the call, they were opening their doors in 15 minutes to allow us in,” American Red Cross Program Manager Michael Hare said.

Morelos said on Wednesday night she stayed with her friend Jennifer Leonides.

“I told her she’s going to sleep over with us every night. I’m so excited,” Leonides said. “It’s crazy. A lot of people come together to support the people that they love, even people you don’t know. That’ really crazy.”

Residents at the complex said the owner would refund their rent this month, give each family $1,000 and reimburse their security deposit. They said it will be difficult to find an affordable home in the same school district for their kids.

