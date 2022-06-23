Advertisement

Checkers manager arrested for shooting at customer

Mugshot of Sherrika Starnes
Mugshot of Sherrika Starnes(Photo courtesy of Murfreesboro TN Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fast-food restaurant manager was arrested after she allegedly shot at a customer who was unhappy about how long it was taking to get his food.

According to Murfreesboro Police, the incident took place on Wednesday at a Checkers at 829 NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro.

The manager 36-year-old Sherrika Starnes left the restaurant after the incident but later went to the Murfreesboro Police Department to talk to detectives.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Murfreesboro Police, two brothers ordered and paid for food around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. One of the brothers complained that his food was taking too long and got into an argument with Checkers employees, police said. He then allegedly demanded his food or a refund.

During this time, another man began throwing rocks at the brothers from the parking lot.

Police said the manager began yelling at the men and asked them to leave. Starnes then allegedly came outside with a handgun. One of the brothers threw a drink at her, so she fired one round at him.

Uninjured, the brothers ran next door to the Jackson Motel and waited on the police.

Starnes was arrested and will face aggravated assault charges. She was taken to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center but was later released on a $5,000 bond.

Starnes is scheduled to appear before the Rutherford County General Sessions Court on August 22.

