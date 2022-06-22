Advertisement

What prompts an Air Quality Alert?


By Melanie Layden
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wednesday was the third consecutive day of an Air Quality Alert in Middle Tennessee. But what exactly prompts an Air Quality Alert? And what do conditions have to be like to be dangerous?

This week, the culprit is higher levels than usual of ground-level ozone, sparked by emissions from cars and other sources. It can make breathing difficult for susceptible groups, and it’s made worse by the extreme heat and humidity we’ve been feeling.

You may have noticed it looking somewhat hazy outside, too. That’s due to the high levels of smog and other air pollution. We’re able to see it because of how much sunlight we’ve had the last several days. And without much rain and hardly any clouds, you can expect to see that haziness until we get some.

Today’s Air Quality Alert is a Code Orange, meaning it’s unhealthy for certain people: primarily children, the elderly, and those with heart or lung problems like asthma. It doesn’t get hazardous until we’re in a code red or purple. That’s usually caused by things like extreme pollution or smoke from wildfires.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesday evening news update
Wednesday evening weather update
Nashville set a record high of at least 101 degrees on Wednesday.
Nashville hits 100 degrees for first time in 10 years
Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
How an air quality alert affects you
How an air quality alert affects you