Unclaimed luggage gets second chance at life in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Losing your luggage is frustrating for travelers at the airport but when they give up on finding their baggage, where does it go? Well, on Wednesday, it all came to Nashville.

Lost luggage helped put Scottsboro, Alabama, on the map.

Wednesday, that little town 138 miles south of Nashville came here to remind folks they’re still in business. Sonni Hood is part of that group.

“Yes, we give it a good time before the luggage winds up here, but it’s a lot of fabulous stuff,” Hood said.

A ragged old Ford Truck loaded with luggage parked here offered hope to the frustrated.

The universal feeling you get when you don’t spot your bag on that spinning carousel.

“You know 99.5 percent of luggage lost gets reunited with their owner, which is amazing when you consider how many flights there is every day.”

You never know what that person sitting next to you on the plane might have packed, but it might just be here if you’re still missing your alligator or rattlesnake.

So much for socks and underwear; you can still go home with the armadillo. Unclaimed baggage.com is the place to go if you’re looking to buy something once lost, not found.

