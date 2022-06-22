Three arrested for selling cocaine to undercover Metro detectives downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three men were arrested Tuesday night for selling cocaine to undercover detectives, Metro Police said Wednesday.

All three suspects arrested were involved in separate incidents as Metro Police continue its undercover narcotics investigation in the downtown area.

Police said Vedarryl Byles, 51, sold an undercover detective one gram of cocaine for $80 in the 200 block of Broadway.

Anthony Waters, 37, was arrested after he sold a detective 0.5 grams of cocaine for $60 on Second Avenue South at Korean Veterans Boulevard.

Another detective bought 0.5 grams of cocaine for $60 from Clinton Harris, 57, on Second Avenue South at Korean Veterans Boulevard. Police found Harris was a fugitive from justice on an out-of-state drug warrant.

Police said none of the substances tested positive for fentanyl.

The investigation is being led by the Specialized Investigations Division with assistance from Central Precinct officers.

For those seeking treatment for drug addition, the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) can help. CORT is a free and confidential resource to help find drug and alcohol treatment for individuals who are at risk of an overdose. The service is offered free of charge regardless of health insurance status. The team works with an individual to determine the appropriate level of care. To make a referral or learn more, call CORT at 615-687-1701.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.