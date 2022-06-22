Advertisement

Teen arrested for alleged carjacking in Nashville


Metro Police recovered a handgun and a realistic looking AR-15 BB gun from the car that...
Metro Police recovered a handgun and a realistic looking AR-15 BB gun from the car that Ja'Dyaiz Johns is accused of taking in an armed carjacking.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 15-year-old was arrested early Wednesday morning in a stolen vehicle he allegedly stolen from a woman on Monday morning.

Police said Ja’Dyaiz Johns was arrested after he was stopped behind the wheel of the victim’s Ford Fusion in the 5500 block of Scruggs Lane around 1 a.m.

Johns is accused of approaching a woman sitting in her car at 7 a.m. Monday outside the Dollar Tree, 3460 Dickerson Pike, and taking her car at gunpoint. Police recovered a handgun and a realistic looking AR-15 BB gun from the Fusion.

Johns and his three passengers, two males ages 15 and 14 and a 17-year-old female, were taken into custody. Johns is charged in Juvenile Court with carjacking. The three passengers are each charged with joyriding.

