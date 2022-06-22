Advertisement

TDOT launches new hotline to report potholes, road issues

Pothole
Pothole(WILX)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation recently launched a new hotline for drivers to report potholes and other maintenance issues that may be considered roadway hazards.

The call center for these tips will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The hotline number is 833-TDOTFIX, or (833) 836-8349. For holidays, weekends or after hours, callers are able to leave a message.

“We all know it’s been a terrible year for potholes and here at TDOT we are always looking for ways to improve our customer service,” said Commissioner Butch Eley. “For the citizens, this hotline will give them another convenient way to report maintenance problems on our interstates and state routes. For TDOT, this centralized way of receiving, processing, and tracking information will enhance our operations.”

TDOT will be collecting as much information as possible about a maintenance work request. A call center agent will ask the driver a series of questions and will submit the information through TDOT’s online maintenance work request form.

Drivers should also remember Tennessee’s hands-free law when calling the hotline. Drivers and citizens will also be able to alert TDOT through the online form.

