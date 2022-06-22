NES asks customers to conserve power during heat wave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As temperatures continue to hit record numbers this week, Nashville Electric Service asked customers to continue to help lower the heavy demand on the electric system during the ongoing heat wave by conserving energy.

The Tennessee Valley Authority requested customers to exercise a voluntary reduction in electric usage as the summer heat is expected to continue across the region throughout the week. Both residential and commercial customers were asked as a precautionary measure to do this.

“TVA builds margins into our system planning to help ensure the power grid remains stable and secure during high demand periods, even with the increased load and economic growth seen in the pandemic recovery,” said Sylvia Smith, vice president of customer services, NES. “Our power grid is still capable of meeting demands during this time, but this voluntary request to conserve energy will help us continue to provide safe and reliable power to Nashville.”

TVA said there are several ways customers can help:

Set your thermostat no lower than 78 degrees. Use ceiling fans to keep air flowing at home and reduce the feels-like temperature when you’re in a room. Remember to turn a fan off when you leave the room. Fans cool people, not rooms.

Put off chores that involve electric appliances, such as dishwashing and laundry, during peak power times (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.).

Use the microwave instead of the oven for cooking your meals.

Turn off lights when you leave the room and unplug unused electronics.

Keep garage doors closed as much as possible. This will help slow hot air from trickling into your home.

Keep curtains and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home to block out some heat while opening blinds on the shady side to provide natural lighting without raising the temperature.

