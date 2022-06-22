Nashville parents say they’re confident about COVID-19 vaccine for young children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The wait is over for parents wanting the covid-19 vaccine for their infants and toddlers.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends all children between the ages of 6 months to five years old receive the vaccine.

“We have been waiting to be fully vaccinated for a while now. And now that our littlest two can be fully vaccinated, we are really thrilled,” said Loralyn Green, Nashville resident.

On Tuesday afternoon, Green spent time in her backyard playing with her two and four daughters, 2 and 4 years old.

Green says she’s excited yet relieved to know that the centers for disease control and prevention greenlighted the covid vaccine for infants six months to five years of age--but at first, she did have slight reservations.

“As adults, initially I was concerned because you know it’s a new vaccine, something that’s a little bit unprecedented but seeing so many medical professionals getting the vaccine and seeing them now getting their kids vaccinated and their kids going through the trials has given me a lot of confidence,” said Green.

Limiting time around others and doing more outside activities is what they’ve done during the pandemic.

She’s excited about this extra layer of protection for her girls.

“Our physician’s office sent out an email saying they will have vaccines, but they don’t have an exact date yet, so we’re sitting here anxiously waiting for them to announce that we can go ahead and get them an appointment, so that’s something we’re trying to navigate,” said Green.

According to the CDC, the distribution of pediatric vaccinations for younger children across the country has started. Children among this age group can be vaccinated with either Moderna or Pfizer. Parents should contact their doctors, area pharmacies, and local health departments to get the vaccine.

However, Metro Nashville’s Public Health Department told News 4 that at this time, they’re not offering vaccinations to this age group at community pop-up clinics or the drive-thru- on Murfreesboro Pike. Still, they advise parents to contact their pediatricians.

For Loralyn, once she’s able to get those shots into her daughter’s arm, it will be such a joyous moment.

“I know there will be some tears with that excitement of us all being at this new point in this pandemic,” said Green.

President Biden tweeted today that the United States just became the first country in the world to offer safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for kids as young as six.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.