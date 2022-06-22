Advertisement

Nashville hits 100 degrees for first time in 10 years


Nashville set a record high of at least 101 degrees on Wednesday.
Nashville set a record high of at least 101 degrees on Wednesday.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The high temperature in Nashville has hit the century mark for the first time in 10 years according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said the temperature reached 101 at 2:44 p.m. at Nashville International Airport, the official recording station for the city.

The high of 101 breaks the record high for June 22 set in 1988.

The 100-degree mark ends a string of 3,635 days between triple digits, the third longest such string in the city’s history.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In this September 2021 file photo, Katelynn Erksine, Middle Tennessee State University master...
Middle Tennessee State University offers free self-defense course
A/C repair companies busy during heat wave
NES asks customers to conserve power during heat wave
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Extra crews called to assist in large apartment fire during heat wave
Wednesday afternoon news update
Wednesday Afternoon News Update From WSMV 4