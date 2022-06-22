Nashville hits 100 degrees for first time in 10 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The high temperature in Nashville has hit the century mark for the first time in 10 years according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said the temperature reached 101 at 2:44 p.m. at Nashville International Airport, the official recording station for the city.

At 2:44 p.m., Nashville's temperature reached 101°. This breaks the record high for June 22. — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) June 22, 2022

The high of 101 breaks the record high for June 22 set in 1988.

The 100-degree mark ends a string of 3,635 days between triple digits, the third longest such string in the city’s history.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.